Tara Sutaria takes a walk down memory lane and drops the cutest childhood photo with sister Pia

Tara Sutaria has been sharing childhood photos with her sister Pia Sutaria. Recently, Tara dropped another cute photo from their childhood and it will brighten up your day. Check it out.

The Coronavirus crisis has forced everyone to stay indoors and even the Bollywood stars are staying at home amid the lockdown. Amid the same, many are taking trips down memory lane and sharing childhood photos on social media. Speaking of this, actress Tara Sutaria has been on a spree of dropping adorable childhood photos with sister Pia Sutaria. Tara often has shared some snippets from her childhood on social media and fans have loved them. Once again, the Marjaavaan star shared a childhood photo that will brighten up your day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Tara dropped a cute childhood photo with sister Pia in which we can see the cute munchkins laying on the bed. While Pia is just a little baby and is seen sucking her thumb, Tara seems to be watching over her sister in the photo and it is a treat you would not want to miss. Clad in a pink top with ruffled hair, Tara looked extremely cute as she watched over her twin sister Pia in the picture from her childhood. Tara captioned the photo as, '@piasutaria I wuv you.'

Also Read|Tara Sutaria lights up the internet with cute childhood photo with sister Pia; Says ‘We look like baby momos’

Meanwhile, a day back, Tara dropped another childhood photo with her twin sister Pia that broke the internet. In the same, Tara called both of them ‘baby Momo’s.’ The Marjaavaan star has been sharing updates from the time she is spending with her family at home. From sharing glimpses of meals with family to dropping childhood photos, Tara surely is making the most of the lockdown.

Check out Tara Sutaria’s childhood photo with Pia:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan with . The film did fairly well. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her film with Ahan Shetty. It is titled Tadap and is a remake of the Telugu film RX100. It is slated to release in 2020.

Credits :Instagram

