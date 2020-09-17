  1. Home
Tara Sutaria thanks Bollywood for letting her inner bridezilla out before real deal happens & drops a cute pic

Tara Sutaria is spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Amid this, she often shares adorable throwback photos and once again, she did the same with an old unseen photo from Marjaavaan sets.
138857 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 05:10 pm
Tara Sutaria thanks Bollywood for letting her inner bridezilla out before real deal happens & drops a cute pic
Amid the ongoing pandemic, Tara Sutaria has been spending time at home with her loved ones. The gorgeous star often takes fans inside her life at home via her social media handle. From spending time baking to relishing her favourite desserts, Tara has been making the most of her time before she returns to work. Amid this, recently, Tara dropped a gorgeous throwback photo as a bride from the sets of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan and thanked the filmmakers to let her channel her inner bridezilla on screen.

Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a cute unseen throwback photo from Marjaavaan and thanked Milap Zaveri and Nikkhil Advani for letting her play an on screen bride and for the goofiest fun off the screen. In the photo, Tara is seen making goofy expressions as she gets caught in the frame candidly. With this, she mentioned that she is grateful to play the 'bridezilla' on screen before it happens in reality with her in life. 

She shared the throwback behind-the-scenes photo from Marjaavaan and wrote, "All brides are beautiful okay  ( Gotta love/thank Bollywood for letting the inner bridezilla out before the real deal happens ) @milapzaveri @nikkhiladvani." Milap even commented on her photo and wrote, "hahahahaa you look gorgeous even as Bridezilla."

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's photo:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Tara opened up about her relationship with Aadar Jain. She expressed that she is not the kind who will keep something beautiful hidden. She said, "If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all." Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara will be seen in the Hindi remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty. Apart from this, she also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Disha Patani.

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 4 hours ago

my crush

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Beautiful lady

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Ostentatious female

Anonymous 11 hours ago

She would make that face if I came at her with my roach army!!! Bwahaha

Anonymous 12 hours ago

She is very artificial with her sunken eyes and odd plastic face.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

scary!

