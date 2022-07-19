Tara Sutaria thanks fans for showering love on her first-ever recorded song 'Shaamat' from Ek Villain Returns

Tara Sutaria is on cloud nine as she has made her singing debut recently. Ek Villain Returns makers have recently dropped a new track, Shaamat which is crooned by none other than Tara. The gorgeous actor, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the thriller, also has turned singer for the song Shaamat in Ek Villain Returns. For those unaware, the song showcases snippets of Tara and Arjun's love story in the movie. Tara's singing debut and the song both received lots of appreciation from the fans and the actress took a moment to thank her loved ones for showering love on her first-ever recorded song.

Tara shared some stills from the music video and wrote a heartfelt caption as well. It read, "Thank you all for giving so much love to #Shaamat!!! It was the first song I ever recorded for the film and the first song we filmed too.. Firsts are always special..." As soon as she made the post, her fans rushed to congratulate her and sent best wishes as well.

Check Tara's post here:

Crooned by Tara and Ankit Tiwari, Shaamat is a rock anthem that will certainly compel you to shake a leg. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Talking about the film Ek Villain Returns, it features Tara, Arjun, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in the lead roles and is all set to release on July 29, 2022, in theatres. The trailer of Ek Villain Returns showcased the story of villains where the twist was added by the two leading ladies, Disha and Tara. Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to the 2014 hit film Ek Villain that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh as the lead.

ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns Song Shaamat: Tara Sutaria as a rockstar woos Arjun Kapoor, makes smashing singing debut