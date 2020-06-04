Tara Sutaria & Tiger Shroff rehearsing for SOTY2 song in a BTS video will make you want to dance with them

In this throwback video, we can see Tara Sutatia, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday rehearsing for Student of the year 2’s song- Jatt Ludhiyana Da.

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff wowed everyone with their amazing chemistry in Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2, which was also Tara’s debut film. Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, but the songs of the film continue to play in our playlist and today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of Tara, Tiger and Ananya from the sets of the film wherein this trio is seen rehearsing to the hit song- Jatt Ludhiyana Da.

In the said video, we can see Tara, Tiger and Ananya rehearsing to the song- Jatt Ludhiyana Da, and clearly, seeing the rehearsal video, we are sure that these three had a ball of a time while shooting for the film. Also, during a throwback interview, when this Marjaavaan actress was asked about the best conversation that has taken place in the Student of the year 2 group text, and to this, Tara had said that the conversations are too inappropriate to be revealed. Tara said, “Gosh, there are lots of inappropriate conversations which unfortunately I cannot reveal here. “

Post SOTY 2, Tara was seen romancing in Marjaavaan and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain and in the film, Tara will get a chance to showcase her vocal skills and in an interview, she had said that she is looking forward to singing in the film. Also, Tara will be seen in Milan Lutharia's Tadap and remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

Check out Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff's rehearsal video here:

