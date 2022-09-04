Tara Sutaria is too cool to handle in latest PICS as she dons bralette top with printed long jacket

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. Apart from the performances in films, she is also known for her singing and ballet dancing skills and her style can be described as understated and elegant. The Marjaavaan actress usually keeps things simple but without comprising on the style. The 26-year-old actress has a significant social media following and frequently posts peek of her daily life on Instagram. Speaking of which, the Marjaavan actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her with a hilarious caption.

Tara captioned the post, “Me trying to be cool (lasted about 5 seconds).” Going super chic in Boho mode was the Ek Villain Returns actress who is proving to us over and over again that some of the best things in life come to us through outfits. She rocked Verb by Pallavi Singhee's Cyril bralette curated with multi-coloured threadwork, sequins, and crystal beads. This halter-neck strappy number was clubbed with a chiffon printed long jacket which cropped a little below her knees.

Have a look at Tara’s post:

Tara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film’s opening sequence immediately pulls you into his world where villains thrive and heroes don’t exist. Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

To note, Tara also made her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in Ek Villain Return’s rock anthem, Shaamat, that will certainly compel you to shake a leg. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Apart from this, Tara will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film ‘Apurva’, which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal.