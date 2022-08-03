Tara Sutaria treats Arjun Kapoor with home-cooked Parsi delicacies; Actor says 'Chef Sutaria has killed it'

Tara Sutaria turned a chef and showcased her cooking skills as she sent a sweet surprise of home-cooked Parsi delicacies to her Ek Villain Returns co-star Arjun Kapoor and her sister Anshula Kapoor on Tuesday. The brother-sister duo reviewed Sutaria's skills and heaped praises on social media. Arjun shared a glimpse of it on his Instagram story and wrote, “Chef Sutaria has killed it with her hidden skills!” The Student Of The Year 2 actress re-posted Arjun's story and added: “Cooked with (heart emoji) for your guys.”

Later, Anshula also reviewed Tara’s food on her Instagram stories, “The best dhansak we’ve had. Thank youuu @tarasutaria! @arjunkapoor and I are in yummy food heaven.” To this, Tara responded, “Eat well and nap after!!!” she further added. Meanwhile, along with the food, Tara sent Arjun and Anshula a handwritten note that read, “Dearest Arjun and Anshula, I know you love food as much as we do in our home, so here’s some Parsi mutton dhaasak & my special recipe of Moroccan mint chicken that I cooked myself. Eat well!!! Arjun, eat slowly."

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's Instagram story:

On the work front, Tara and Arjun starred in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns which also featured Disha Patani and John Abraham in the lead. The film was released on July 29, 2022, in the theatres. This marked the first time Arjun and Tara collaborated together on a film. Ek Villain Returns served as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series.

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun will be seen next in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Next, the actor will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor calls herself Team Villain as she hails brother Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns; Actor reacts