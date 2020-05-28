Tara Sutaria treats her parents with a homemade mango cream pie on their anniversary; See PHOTO

Tara Sutaria has baked a delicious mango cream pie for her parents on their wedding anniversary. She has given a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle.

If there is one actress who has been making the most number of headlines of late, it is definitely Tara Sutaria. The stunning diva who made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 is seldom active on social media. However, Tara has been quite active since the past few days especially after the announcement of lockdown and is sharing bits and pieces related to her life much to the excitement of her fans.

Today marks the wedding anniversary of Tara Sutaria’s parents and on the special occasion, she has prepared something amazing and delicious for them. Yes, that’s right. The Marjaavaan actress has baked a perfect mango cream pie for her parents' anniversary a glimpse of which has been shared on her Instagram handle too. We cannot move forward without having mentioned that it looks absolutely perfect! Tara adds a caption to her post that reads, “The product of baking with (heart emoji) for the ‘rents anniversary.”

Check out the picture below:

After making her debut in SOTY 2, the actress proved her mettle in acting yet again in Marjaavaan co-starring , Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. It has been directed by Milap Zaveri and was released last year. Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Tadap in which she has been paired up opposite debutant Ahan Shetty. For the unversed, Ahan is Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son. The movie directed by Milan Luthria is an official remake of the 2018 Telugu drama RX 100.

