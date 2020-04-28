Tara Sutaria is a true foodie at heart and these pictures are proof; Check it out

Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Masakali 2.0, never fails to win hearts with her beautiful pictures on social media.

The year 2019 has marked the entry of several newcomers like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Pranutan Bahl, Sahheer Bambba, Saiee Manjrekar etc. Amid these, Tara has emerged as one of the most sought after newcomers. The diva, who stepped into Bollywood with production Student of The Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya, had become an overnight star with her performance as Mridula aka Mia. Not just Tara impressed the audience with her cute looks and panache but her acting prowess has also won a million of hearts.

Interestingly, not just on the silver screen, Tara has been a rage on social media as well and enjoying a massive fan following on Instagram. In fact, the young starlet makes sure to keep her fans intrigued with her beautiful pics and every millennial can relate to it. The diva has also proved that she is just like every other girl in her 20s and her love for food is also evident. Tara has always flaunted her bubbly side and doesn’t shy away from expressing her love for food. Instead, she had once shared a couple of pictures of herself on Instagram compiling her food love moments. She had captioned the post as, “My attractive best... And apparently always hungry #ASightForSoreEyes #CantStopWontStop.”

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s foodie moments:

Talking about the work front, after Student of The Year 2, Tara Sutaria was seen in and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan last year. She was also seen in romancing Sidharth once again in the recreated version of the popular song Masakali early this month.

