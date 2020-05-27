Tara Sutaria turns chef again as she bakes a nutella mud cake for her parents' anniversary; See PHOTO

Tara Sutaria has baked a special mud cake for her parents' wedding anniversary. She has given a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle.

Tara Sutaria is seldom active on social media but of late she has broken this rule of hers and is sharing updates related to her life amidst the lockdown in the same. The beautiful actress who began her journey in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to her utter beauty and of course, impeccable style sense. Most of the time, it is her amazing pictures that send fans into a frenzy.

Today marks the wedding anniversary of Tara Sutaria’s parents, Himanshu and Tina Sutaria. The Marjaavaan actress has now prepared something special for them which is a Nutella mud cake the picture of which has been shared on Instagram too. Tara has also wished both of them ‘happy anniversary’ along with the same post. The actress has been indulging in a lot of productive stuff during the lockdown and one of them happens to be cooking!

Meanwhile, check out Tara Sutaria’s post below:

On the work front, Tara was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan in which she portrays the role of a deaf and mute girl, Zoya. The movie directed by Milap Zaveri also features , Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. She has been paired up opposite debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap which happens to be a remake of the Telugu movie RX 100 featuring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles.

