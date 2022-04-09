Tara Sutaria turns up heat in lavender co-ord set, Tiger Shroff looks sharp at Heropanti 2 song launch; PICS

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Heropanti 2. The trailer of the Ahmed Khan directorial dropped a couple of weeks back, and fans are quite excited to see the Student of The Year 2 co-actors collaborate onscreen for the second time. Last evening, the song titled ‘Miss Hairan’ from the film was launched and the actors, along with Ahmed Khan was papped at the event.

Tara and Tiger looked their stylish best at the song launch of Heropanti 2. The actress raised the temperature in a three-piece lavender co-ord set featuring a bralette top with a plunging neckline, a high-waited mini skirt, and an oversized jacket. Tara opted for a glamorous makeup look featuring blushed cheeks, mascara, and glossy pink lip colour. She kept her hair open with soft waves and accessorized with a dainty choker and minimal earrings. Tara wrapped up the look with a pair of silver strappy heels.

Coming to Tiger Shroff, the actor continued his love for formals as he donned a black shirt, and combined it with a white coat and trousers. The Baaghi actor also wore a pair of chic glasses, and black formal shoes.

The actors posed for pictures and danced as well.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff’s pictures from Heropanti 2 song launch:

It should be noted that Tiger has turned singer for the first time for a Bollywood film, as he crooned the song, Miss Hairan. Musical genius AR Rahman has composed the music of this music. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 will hit theatres on the 29th of April.

