Tara Sutaria is an uber-cool driver as she rides her neon car; PIC

Tara Sutaria is presently one of Bollywood's hottest actresses. She has a slew of intriguing projects lined up for her admirers, including Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns, in which she will star alongside Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Fans absolutely can’t wait to see her work her magic on the big screen. Tara is super active on her Instagram and often blesses our feeds with her gorgeous pictures. Recently she jetted off to the Maldives for a relaxing vacation with her beau Aadar Jain. Today, she uploaded an absolutely unique picture and we can’t stop gushing about it.

In the picture, Tara could be seen smartly driving a car. It is not just any car - the car is neon green! Well, we got to say, Tara is one of the most gorgeous drivers out there! She looked beautiful in her baby blue tube top. The post was an instant hit as fans from all over rushed to complement their favourite actress. One fan wrote, “Slaying”, and on the other hand, another wrote, “You are too gorgeous.”

Take a look at Tara's post:

Tara’s beach pictures from the Maldives have made many headlines in the last few days. Meanwhile, as we mentioned, on the work front, Tara will be seen in Heropanti 2 this year. The film is the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut movie. The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan. Moreover, the actress also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. She was last seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty and her performance was loved in that film.

