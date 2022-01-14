Tara Sutaria welcomes furry guests on Heropanti 2 sets and the pictures spell cuteness

Tara Sutaria won several hearts with her stint in Karan Johar produced Student Of The Year 2. Since then, she has featured in several movies and her innocence and beauty charmed the audience the most. The actor will be soon seen as a lead in the film Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. To everyone’s surprise, she welcomed a ‘new’ guest on the sets of the film and enjoyed a gala time with them. Taking her Instagram, the 26-year-old actor shared a few pics with dogs.

In the pics, Tara was seen playing with the pups and spending quality time with them. While sharing the photos, she wrote, “Welcoming the littlest and newest guest to our set of Heropanti 2.. ( I have decided to name the happy chappy, Spotty! ) With an ever wagging tail, many licks and lots of love to give, he is what all strays are about.” Her fans couldn’t stay calm after seeing all the cuteness in one frame. A fan wrote “Adorable.” While others left heart emojis in the comment section.

See Tara’s post here:

Recently, Tara made headlines when she shared a pic of her beau Aadar Jain on Instagram. She captioned it “home.” To which, he replied, “You are mine” along with home and heart emoticons. The duo has made several public appearances ever since they made their relationship official. On the work front, Tara will be next seen in Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain 2.

