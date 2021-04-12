Tara Sutaria wins hearts with a goofy PIC as she greets her 'double chin'; Shares sweet memory with sister Pia

Tara Sutaria took to social media to share two adorable photos that are going viral. In one, she remembered childhood Goa trips with her sister Pia Sutaria and in another, she gave her fans a glimpse of goofiness.

Actress Tara Sutaria never fails to impress fans with her style and looks and her photos often tend to go viral on social media. However, this time, it is not because of her looks but because of her adorable goofiness that her recent photos have managed to impress her fans and are all over the internet. The Student Of The Year 2 star loves to share cute memories with her twin sister Pia Sutaria on social media and fans love it. Once again, Tara shared a cute childhood moment and left all intrigued.

Taking to her Instagram handle, at first, Tara shared her own photo from a shoot where she was seen getting her hair styled and getting ready. In the photo, Tara can be seen having a goofy expression on her face as she tried to suck in what she called was a 'double chin.' She is seen clad in a black and white top with jeans in the photo and as she dolled up, she seemed to have found a way to act goofy amid her photoshoot.

Sharing the photo, Tara wrote, "Me being me Hiii double chin(s)." Her friend commented and asked, "WHERE." To this, Tara responded, "Dude they're there. I even have names for them." Not just this, Tara even shared an adorable photo with her sister Pia Sutaria on her Instagram story in which she could be seen hugging her. They both could be seen twinning together in white and blue as they posed. Sharing that, Tara wrote, "Lil twinnies rocking our Goa tan forever @piasutaria."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara will be seen next in Tadap with debutante Ahan Shetty. The film is helmed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film, RX100. It is slated to be released on September 24, 2021. Besides this, Tara also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and . It is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. It will be released on February 11, 2022.

