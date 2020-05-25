Tara Sutaria wishes to her fans on Eid in Marjaavaan’s Zoya style and Milap Zaveri can’t keep calm; See Photo

On the occasion of Eid, Tara Sutaria shared a beautiful still of herself from her 2019 release Marjaavaan.

It’s Eid-Ul-Fitr today and the nation has celebrated the festival in their respective houses this year. Unlike the grand celebration every year, Ramadan and Eid celebration were a dull affair this time courtesy the COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. However, this lockdown didn’t stop people from celebrating the holy festival in their own way at their respective residences. And while the nation has been celebrating Eid, the festival is incomplete without sharing love and wishes. On this holy occasion, several Bollywood celebrities have extended wishes to the fans.

Joining them, Tara Sutaria also wished her fans on Eid with a post on Instagram. The Student of The Year 2 actress shared a beautiful still of herself from her movie Marjaavaan wherein she played the role of Zoya opposite . In the picture, Tara looked resplendent in her white outfit and had her head covered with a white dupatta as she gave perfect festive vibes. She captioned the picture as, “Eid Mubarak!” Interestingly, Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri was quite elated to see Tara’s Eid wish in Zoya style. He even commented, “Yayyyy Zoya is back to wish everyone Eid Mubarak” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s Eid wish:

Talking about the work front, Tara made her debut with Student of The Year 2 last year along with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She was later seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. As of now, Tara is gearing up for Milan Luthria’s upcoming directorial Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is making his big Bollywood debut with the movie.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×