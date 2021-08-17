Tara Sutaria wishes ‘Saal Mubarak’ to her Instafam on Navroz: May this year bring us all joy and good health

The Parsi community welcomed the new year with hopes and good wishes, as they celebrated Navroz on Monday. Like every year, this year too, Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria celebrated the day with a mood of festivity, optimism, and lots of good food. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Student Of The Year 2’ actress gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her Navroz celebrations. Posting a picture of herself donning a beautiful outfit, in her Insta stories, she wished her Instafam, ‘Saal Mubarak’.

In the photo that she shared, Tara is seen wearing a stunning multicolored embellished outfit from the Sabyasachi X HM collections. She shared that photograph with a sweet note that read, “Saal Mubarak to my dear Instafam. May this year bring us all joy, good health, and endless love!!!”. Apart from this, she put up another story that gave her social media fans a glimpse of the delicious Navroz feast that the actress enjoyed at her home. Tara put up a picture of a table laid out with mouthwatering dishes of the Parsi cuisine, and captioned the story with, “Navroze lunch at home”.

Have a look at Tara’s Navroz celebrations here:

The actress even posted a photo on the gram. Dressed in the same embellished Sabyasachi X hm outfit, Tara posed for another picture. She captioned the post with, “Saal Mubarak! Here’s to good thoughts, good words and good deeds.” As soon as she shared the post, many friends and colleagues from the industry, as well as fans, reciprocated with Navroz wishes in the comments section.

Have a look at Tara’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain look adorable together as they join others for Nitasha Nanda's birthday bash; PIC

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria's look in BTS pic leaves Navya Nanda in awe; Arjun Kapoor shares a funny take on her expression