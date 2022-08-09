Tara Sutaria is up for all the love but her pup refuses to say 'Hi'; WATCH cute video

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. The 26-year-old actress has a significant social media following and frequently posts peek of her daily life on Instagram. Speaking of which, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a cute video with her dog and he is clearly not in a mood to say hi.

Sharing the video, Tara wrote: “Clearly does not want to say hi.” In the video, we can see Tara asking her cute puppy to say hi, but he seems in no mood to interact. Yesterday, the ‘Marjaavaan’ actress shared a couple of photos with her dog, which she captioned, “Happy Friendship Day to the ones who give us unconditional love and show us what real trust and love means!” In the first picture, the ‘Tadap’ actor could be seen sitting on a couch with her cute pet dog in her hand. In another picture, she could be seen making a funny face at the camera lens with her dog in her hand.

Tara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Ek Villain Returns. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film’s opening sequence immediately pulls you into his world where villains thrive and heroes don’t exist. Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

To note, Tara also made her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in Ek Villain Return’s rock anthem, Shaamat, that will certainly compel you to shake a leg. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Apart from this, Tara will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film ‘Apurva’, which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal.