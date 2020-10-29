  1. Home
Tara Sutaria's beau Aadar Jain calls her 'favourite' as she shares a ravishing PHOTO

Tara Sutaria often keeps her fans posted with whatever is happening in her life on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.
Tara Sutaria made her entry into the world of Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 co-starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in 2019. But many of her fans are not aware of the fact that it is not the first time that she has faced the camera in her life. That is because the stunning beauty has featured in numerous Disney shows earlier before venturing into Hindi cinema. And now, of course, she is an inevitable part of B-town.

Meanwhile, the Marjaavaan actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. Tara is wearing a black tank top as she poses happily for the camera. There is no doubt that she looks ravishing in the picture with her hair tied up into a ponytail. She also indulges in some self-musing and writes, “That’s life, and as funny as it may seem. Some people get their kicks. Steppin’ on a dream. But I just won’t let them bring me down. ‘Cause this big old world keeps spinnin’ around.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

As one can see, Tara opts for a peach makeup look and chooses a glossy pink lip colour. Moreover, beau Aadar Jain is quick to comment on her post as he terms her as his ‘favourite.’ On the professional front, Tara Sutaria last featured in the movie Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. She will then collaborate with newbie Ahan Shetty for Tadap. 

