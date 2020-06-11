Tara Sutaria's 'distracted' expression proves her love for food and sister Pia Sutaria; See Photo

Tara Sutaria took fans down the memory lane as she shared a childhood photo of her revealing about her distracted expression.

Amid the lockdown, like all of us, Tara Sutaria has also been spending her quarantine period at home. The actress is making the best use of her quarantine period and having a gala time with her family at home. The actress who is not so active on social media has been treating fans about her quarantine life amid the lockdown. A few days back, the Student of the Year 2 actress cooked some delicious meals for her parents on their anniversary and gave glimpses of the same on social media.

Tara, who has been sharing some adorable throwback pictures of her childhood days on her Instagram stories, recently treated fans with another adorable picture of her. The actress has once again taken us down a memory lane where the Student Of The Year 2 actress looks unrecognisable donning a blue and white dress with short hair and has her thumb in her mouth. Tara looks distracted in this throwback photo and the actress has mentioned the reason for the same. Sharing the photo, Tara wrote, "Probably distracted by food or Pia Sutaria." For the uninitiated, Pia is Tara's twin sister.

Recently, Tara was seen striking a funny but super cute expression in the picture which is sure to melt hearts. The stunning diva is clad in a sheer net saree and opts for matching earrings and a bindi to complete her traditional look. She captioned the photo as, "I like to call this the beta ji, shaadi kab hai? face. It’s a whole mood.”

On the work front, Tara was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan that also features , Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. She will feature opposite debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap that is scheduled to release next year. It also marks the debut of Ahan who is Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son.

