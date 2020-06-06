Tara Sutaria's expression lights up the internet as she winks back at the camera in a throwback VIDEO

Tara Sutaria has been winning hearts ever since her debut with Student of the Year 2 that was released in 2019. Take a look at one of the boomerang videos of the actress that is hard to miss.

Bollywood has witnessed the entry of many new faces last year and Tara Sutaria is one of them. The pretty lady has proved her mettle in her very first movie which is Student of the Year 2 directed by Punit Malhotra and . If that was not enough, she showcased her acting prowess once again in Marjaavaan directed by Milap Zaveri for which the audience applauded her. Tara has proved that she is fit to be a part of the industry.

The actress now has a huge fan base on social media for all the obvious reasons. We have recently come across a cute boomerang video of Tara Sutaria which is worth a glimpse for all her fans. The Tadap actress is seen flashing her sweet smile and winking back at the camera in the throwback video. She is seen clad in a white outfit and lets down her wavy hair like most of the times. As usual, Tara's makeup game is on point and her expressions are just adorable!

Check out the video below:

Tara Sutaria is now gearing up for her next project in Bollywood which is Tadap that is slated to release next year. The stunning diva has been paired up opposite Ahan Shetty in the romantic action drama. The movie also marks the debut of Ahan who is Suniel Shetty's son. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Milan Luthria. Tadap is an official remake of the 2018 Telugu movie RX 100 featuring Payal Rajput and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles.

