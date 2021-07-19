Tara Sutaria's look in BTS pic leaves Navya Nanda in awe; Arjun Kapoor shares a funny take on her expression

On Monday, Tara Sutaria dropped a sneak peek of her photoshoot with a behind-the-scenes picture. The Ek Villain Returns star evoked a hilarious reaction from her co-star Arjun Kapoor on it.

Actress Tara Sutaria is among the popular young stars in Bollywood and her style is what keeps making it to the headlines. Now, once again, her recent glimpse from a photoshoot in the form of a behind-the-scenes picture is leaving netizens in awe of her ethnic look. While netizens have been quite impressed by her traditional look in the photo, Tara's Ek Villain Returns co-star, seemed to have decoded her expression in the photo in a funny manner. Even reacted to the photo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared a behind-the-scenes photo in which she is seen clad in an ethnic look with heavy jewellery and glamourous makeup. In the photo, Tara posed while looking in the other direction and her candid BTS picture made Arjun come up with a hilarious take on her expression. The Ek Villain Returns actor tried to interpret Tara's thoughts in a comment. He wrote, "My bouffant is here it’ seems... and the expression says so is the hotel buffet...(fire emojis)" Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart eyes emoticon in the comments.

Meanwhile, Tara recently resumed the shooting of her film with Arjun, Ek Villain Returns. On the day she resumed the shoot, she shared a post featuring director Mohit Suri with the clapperboard. The film also stars John Abraham and . It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. The film is slated to release on February 11, 2022. Besides this, Tara also has Tiger Shroff co-starrer Heropanti 2.

