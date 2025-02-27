Tara Sutaria's mom's cryptic post on 'disrespectful' partner goes VIRAL after Aadar Jain's 'timepass' remark in speech for Alekha Advani

It has been nearly a week since Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Aadar Jain, and Alekha Advani got married! While the wedding itself was a star-studded affair, a video of Jain went viral in which he referred to his past relationships as "time pass." The internet already had strong reactions to his remark. On the other hand, a cryptic post by Tara Sutaria's mother has gone viral, sharing lessons on dealing with a "disrespectful" boyfriend or husband.

A social media post by Tara Sutaria 's mother, Tina Sutaria, has been making waves on the internet. The cryptic post she shared read:

"If your boyfriend or husband ever says anything rude or disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive, and deliver it to his mother—or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can't say it to his mother or doesn't want another man to say it to his daughter, he shouldn't be saying it to you."

While Tara's mother didn't write anything alongside the post, the timing of her message led a section of netizens to speculate that it was directed at Aadar Jain .

Post shared by Tara Sutaria's mother

For the unversed, a video of Aadar Jain from the mehendi ceremony took over the internet, in which he was seen giving a special speech for his wife, Alekha Advani.

He said, "I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time pass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of life. But now I'm with you, baby."

For those unaware, before marrying Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain was in a relationship with Tara Sutaria. However, the duo broke up in 2023.

Aadar tied the knot with Alekha last week, on February 21, 2025. Apart from the Kapoor family, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Jaya Bachchan, Tina Ambani, and more, attended the wedding celebrations.