Tara Sutaria's throwback PHOTO with Baazaar actor Rohan Vinod Mehra reminds us of the pre lockdown days

Tara Sutaria and Rohan Vinod Mehra are all smiles in a throwback picture that we have come across on social media. Check it out.

The indefinite period of lockdown has affected everyone’s lives one way or the other. Clicking pictures and videos together has become almost a thing of the past for all the obvious reasons. In the midst of all this, people have resorted to sharing throwback pictures and videos on social media to reminisce about the old, beautiful memories of the past. This is the reason why everyone’s handles are currently abuzz with candid, BTS, and funny throwback pictures and videos.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a throwback picture of Tara Sutaria and Rohan Vinod Mehra which is definitely not worth a miss. For the unversed, the two newbies of B-town were once dating each other before moving their separate ways. As we can see the picture, Tara and Rohan are seen twinning in white outfits while flashing their widest smiles and posing for the camera. The Student of the Year 2 actress is seen wearing a sleeveless top and jeans while Rohan, on the other hand, is donning a shirt and a cap.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the professional front, Rohan Vinod Mehra made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Baazaar co-starring , Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte that was released in 2018. As for Tara Sutaria, the actress made her debut in the Hindi film industry a year later with Student of the Year 2 that was helmed by . As of now, the stunning diva is dating Aadar Jain.

