Tara Sutaria's throwback photo dishes out the perfect lazy Sunday vibes on a rainy day

Tara Sutaria is only two films old but the singer and actress has an envious social media fan following of 4.8 million followers on Instagram. From making her presence felt in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday to playing specially abled character in Marjaavan, Tara has gained quite a fan following with her work and social media presence. Today, we decided to revisit one such photo from last year which was a huge hit among fans.

In the photo, a stunning Tara can be seen posing for the camera and dishing out a leisurely look. Looking over the shoulder for the camera, Tara looks picture perfect with her flowing hair and minimal make up look. However, it is not clear as to what the actress is wearing. With the constant and heavy rains in Mumbai, we totally get Tara's lazy Sunday vibes. Fans were in love with the picture back then and flooded the comments section with multiple hearts and kiss emojis.

Check out the photo below:

On Sunday, Tara also shared a picture of her Sunday brunch cooked by her sister Pia Sutaria. While film shooting schedules have not begun in full force, Tara will be getting back to shoot opposite Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty for their upcoming film 'Tadap' which is a remake of the popular Telugu film Rx100.

For the uninitiated, Sutaria began her acting career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie.

Credits :Pinkvilla

