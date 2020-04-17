Tara Sutaria's throwback PHOTO with a little fan from the sets of Student of the Year 2 is pure gold

We have come across a throwback picture of Tara Sutaria with a little fan from the sets of Student of the Year 2 which is unmissable. Take a look at it.

Tara Sutaria has been able to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry despite being just two films old. The budding actress has, however, faced the camera even before she entered Bollywood. If you ask us how then let me tell you that Tara has been an inevitable part of numerous Disney sitcoms including Oye Jassie, Big Bada Boom and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir. She had also made cameo appearances in a few shows.

Audiences immediately fell in love with Tara’s character Mridula ‘Mia’ Chawla in her debut movie Student of the Year 2 owing to her acting prowess and utter beauty. Moreover, the impeccable style statements of the actress as a college teen further added weightage to her popularity. The actress once again stunned everyone by playing a contrasting character in the second movie Marjaavaan co-starring , Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. For the unversed, she played the role of a mute girl in the Milap Zaveri directorial.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Tara Sutaria in which she can be seen posing with one of her fans. This happens to be a picture from the sets of her debut movie Student of the Year 2. As we can see, the stunning beauty can be seen lovingly holding her little fan while posing for the camera. There is no denying the fact that the SOTY 2 actress looks beautiful even without makeup which is quite evident from this picture. She opts for a simple outfit consisting of a white top, green shirt, and a black cardigan. Moreover, the beaming smile that she flashes in the picture further adds to her beauty.

Check out the throwback picture of Tara Sutaria with her fan below:

Tara’s style statements caught everyone’s attention in Student of the Year 2. The outfits that she wore perfectly portray how a teen usually loves to dress up during high school and college days. Needless to say, people also loved her on-screen chemistry with co-star Tiger Shroff in the movie. Although Student of the Year 2 could not fare well at the box office, people could not help but notice the brilliant acting prowess showcased by the three actors including Tara. If that was not enough, the actress also won hearts with her amazing dance moves in the songs ‘The Jawaani Song’ and ‘Mumbai Dilli Ki Kudiyaan.'

The actress took everyone by storm with her second movie Marjaavaan in which she played a completely contrasting character. Moreover, unlike the glamorous chic girl in Student of the Year 2, Tara transformed herself into a plain Jane in the form of the mute girl Zoya for this romantic action drama. And again, the audience loved her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra in the movie.

As of now, we are eagerly waiting for her next movie which is Tadap. The romantic action drama will also feature Ahan Shetty who, for the unversed, is Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s son. It is one of the most talked-about movies of the year for all the obvious reasons. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria. It’s a remake of the hit Telugu movie RX 100 that was released back in 2018. The original movie featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. It was produced by Ashok Reddy Gummakonda and directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Coming back to Tadap, the shooting for the action-drama began last year in August. As revealed by the movie’s director, Milan Luthria, there is immense chemistry between Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria which he has already observed during their rehearsals.

Apart from her movies, fans also love to keep a tab on Tara’s personal life for reasons which are quite obvious. The gorgeous diva is rumored to be dating Aadar Jain who is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s cousin. The two of them have grabbed headlines multiple times because of their frequent public appearances at various events and occasions. Tara even attended the wedding reception of Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain and grabbed the limelight owing to her gorgeous appearance at the function.

