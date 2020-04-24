Tara Sutaria's throwback photo from 'a sunny afternoon' will brighten up your mood amid lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tara Sutaria shares a beautiful throwback picture that was taken on a sunny afternoon during her shoot in Chennai.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been making the best use of this quarantine period by spending some time with their families and loved ones and chilling at home. Amid the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. From scrolling different posts to uploading pictures and videos, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, Tara Sutaria has been posting throwback pictures on her social media account for fans. After posting an adorable childhood picture and a close-up pic of herself from Marjaavaan, the actress has entertained fans with another throwback photo.

In the picture shared, the actress is seen standing in the middle of a beautiful garden surrounded by pretty sunflowers. Though Tara is standing by facing her back donning a stunning white dress towards the camera, the picture looks perfect. This photo was from her shoot for Ponds which had taken place in Chennai. Sharing the pic, Tara wrote, "Throwback to a sunny afternoon shoot with @pondsindia in Chennai." As soon as Tara posted the pic, fans have been showering hearts on the post and going in awe of this beautiful photo.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Tara is staying at home and spending time with family. The actress has been grabbing headlines because of her relationship with Aadar Jain. Before the lockdown, Tara and Aadar had been frequently spotted together. Though the two have not confirmed their relationship in public, their social media PDA proves their love for each other.

On the work front, Tara was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan opposite . The movie also starring Riteish Deshmukh was released in the year 2019. Post that Tara was also seen in a single Msakali 2.0 with Sidharth. Although the song got a mixed response from the viewers, Tara's look and performance and her chemistry with Sidharth in the song were appreciated by all.

