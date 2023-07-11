Tarla star Huma Qureshi recalls walking out of an item song shoot for THIS reason

Huma Qureshi has been courting bouquets for her earnest performance in the latest release, Tarla. The biopic that was released on Zee5 last week featured Huma essaying the role of the renowned celebrity chef Tarla Dalal. In one of the promotional interviews for the film, the actress got candid about quite a few topics. She also shed light on her personal and professional experiences. A notable revelation that she made during the interview was about her decision to walk out of an item song.

The reason behind Huma Qureshi’s exit from the item song

Huma Qureshi, known for her bold and unconventional roles displayed her commitment to maintaining integrity with her decision. In this particular instance, the lyrics of the song did not align with Huma's core values and the kind of content she wanted to associate herself with.

The actress revealed that she initially considered accepting the offer since the project was helmed by a prominent producer and for a big film. She even attended a few days of rehearsals, and her costume had also been designed for the song.

However, as Huma delved deeper into the song's lyrics, she began to feel uncomfortable and realized that they were cringeworthy. This made her question her involvement in the project, ultimately leading her to take up the decision to step away.

Huma Qureshi as the vamp of Monica O My Darling

Another project that garnered her rave reviews was Netflix’s Monica O My Darling. She was labelled as a vamp by a journalist. Huma took offence as it seemed to imply a negative connotation associated with her portrayal. Huma took the opportunity to correct the journalist's terminology and clarify the intentions behind her character. She emphasized that her character, like the other actors in the film, was playing a well-developed and nuanced role. She further reflected and shared her perspective as to embracing her sexuality and the power of owning it.

She also highlighted the double standards and the tendency to stigmatize female characters who embrace their sexuality.

More on Huma Qureshi’s latest film ‘Tarla’

Huma Qureshi's latest film, Tarla, directed by Vasan Bala, is not your typical biopic or food film. It narrates an inspiring story of Tarla Dalal, the renowned late chef-cookbook author. The film follows Tarla's journey, from being a young housewife to becoming a household name with her vegetarian recipes. Despite her success as a homemaker, Tarla yearns for something more and faces numerous obstacles along the way. The plot revolves around her husband's encouragement for her to start cooking lessons at home, leading to her eventual triumph of having her own culinary show on TV. Tarla is a captivating tale of determination, resilience, and fulfilling one's dreams.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi REVEALS about challenges she faced after her ‘dream debut’