TBMAUJ: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer faces 25 percent cuts from CBFC for a scene; Find out what was edited

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer faces 25 percent cuts from CBFC for a scene

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will hit the silver screen soon. Ahead of its release, the censor board has removed some of its scenes.

By Yash Singh
Updated on Feb 07, 2024  |  03:38 PM IST |  3.9K
Kriti Sanon
Picture courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are two of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. They are working for the first time together in the romantic comedy science fiction film titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. As the film nears its release, it has been reported that the CBFC has removed some scenes from it. These cuts have, in turn, reduced the film's run time.

CBFC cuts down some scenes from TBMAUJ

According to The Times of India, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has edited around 25 percent of an intimate scene from Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The censor board has trimmed around nine seconds from a scene, hence shortening its original length from 36 seconds to 27 seconds. Apart from that, the Examining Committee has directed the makers to include the anti-smoking static message in the film and make it more readable. 

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has also ordered the makers to replace the word 'Daru' with 'Drink' in a scene. Overall, the film has received a U/A certificate and has a runtime of 143.15 minutes (2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds). 

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Kumar among others. It follows the story of a man who falls in love with a girl, who turns out to be a humanoid android robot. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is slated to be released theatrically on February 9, 2024. 

Shahid was last seen in the action thriller film Bloody Daddy. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it was well received. Apart from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, he is also doing a film called Deva with Pooja Hegde. 

Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from TBMAUJ, she is also going to star in The Crew. She has also turned into a producer with Do Patti which also stars Kajol. 

ALSO READ: TBMAUJ: Kriti Sanon opens up on working with 'family man' Dharmendra and 'coolest' Dimple Kapadia

Credits: The Times of India, Bollywood Hungama
Latest Articles