TBMAUJ Trailer Launch: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon will do THIS if they get Aladdin's lamp for a day
Recently duri the Trailer Launch of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon revealed what will they wish for if they get Aladdin's lamp for a day.
The highly anticipated movie of 2024, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the main characters. Following the significant response to the initial track, the trailer for the film was finally unveiled recently and has gained immense love and appreciation from fans and audience. During the trailer launch event, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon engaged in a fun interaction.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon reveal what they would wish if they get Aladdin’s lamp for a day
Today, on January 18, the much awaited trailer of the highly anticipated film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was finally dropped the makers had organized a trailer launch event for the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer film. During the event, both the actors were asked what would they like to wish if they get Aladdin’s lamp for a day.
To this, Shahid Kapoor first gave a hilarious answer and said, “Aapko iss duniye se…nahi hataunga! Rakhunga, zaroorat hai entertainment.” He then mentioned that if he would get Aladdin’s lamp for a day, then he would like to turn 35-36 films that he has made, into blockbusters.”
