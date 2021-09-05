Teacher’s Day 2021: From Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, 5 actors who brilliantly played the role of a teacher

Teachers play the most important role in the formative years of a person’s life. A guiding light to set off the course to the rest of the life. Some of the Hindi films have played an exceptional part in showcasing brilliant teacher characters. ’s ‘Nikumbh’ in Taare Zameen Par held the hand of an underwhelming student and guided him to become a complete person, who accepts himself first just as he is before the world accepts him. Similarly, Hrithik acted in the biopic of prolific teacher Anand Kumar from Bihar, who teaches underprivileged kids for free and gets them admission to the IIT.

From Aamir Khan to , let’s look at 5 actors who played the role of a teacher.

Aamir Khan - Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan played the role of Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an art teacher with a special affinity for Ishaan Awasthi played by Darsheel Safari. Aamir’s portrayal was sensitive and full of life. The film left a remarkable impression on a large set of audiences.

Hrithik Roshan - Super 30

Hrithik portrayed the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in the biopic titled ‘Super 30’. Anand teaches underprivileged kids from around the country, who are brilliant but don’t have the means to study. Hrithik’s portrayal was deeply appreciated by the audience members and critics alike.

Amitabh Bachchan - Black

Amitabh Bachchan played a teacher to Rani Mukerjee, who could neither see nor hear in the film. Amitabh played a patient with Alzheimer’s who has forgotten everything about his life. In perhaps one of the best performances in the history of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan played an impeccable character who aims to make his student aware of the realities of the world.

Boman Irani - 3 Idiots

Boman Irani’s character ‘Virus’ in the film was a hard taskmaster who never understood the plight of a student, who might have different motives with life. By the end of the film, Rancho teaches him about the right way of educating someone and enables him to be emotional.

- Paathshala

Shahid Kapoor played an adorable and sensitive teacher to the young children and delivered a convincing performance. His portrayal of a teacher went a step ahead for the students and impacted their lives in a big way.

