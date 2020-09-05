  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Teachers’ Day 2020: Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal & others send best wishes to fans as they remember their teachers

On Teachers’ Day this year, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and penned heartfelt messages for the ones who played a key role in shaping their life. Take a look.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: September 5, 2020 12:58 pm
Teachers’ Day 2020: Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal & others send best wishes to fans as they remember their teachersTeachers’ Day 2020: Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal & others send best wishes to fans as they remember their teachers
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s Teachers’ Day today and it is a day which is celebrated as a tribute to our gurus who have taught us several important values in our life. This day is celebrated to mark the birthday of the second Indian president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. On this day, people across the country acknowledge the hard work of the teachers who play a key role in shaping our lives. Interestingly, several Bollywood celebrities also sent heartfelt wishes to the fans on the occasion of Teachers’ Day as they remembered their teachers.

Manoj Bajpayee took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave the wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! प्रणाम आप सबको !! नमन !! happy teachers day!!!” Arjun Rampal remembered the selfless sacrifices of his mother and shared beautiful pics of her. He captioned the post as, “#TeachersDay I miss my Mom, who sacrificed her life for her children. Impacted lives of children who were her students. An Eng literature and History teacher. Her stories, love, determination keep me strong today. Admit, was a bit awkward sitting in her class, but would love to rewind.”

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn saluted the camera for teaching him several things in life. The actor turned filmmaker wrote, “On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process Folded hands #HappyTeachersDay2020.”

Also Read: Ajay Devgn sends 'good vibes' as he shares his enticing picture with a positive message

Here’s a look at Bollywood celebrities’ wishes on Teachers’ Day:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you Teachers #happyteachersday

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How does one thank a person who has helped shape their life? Words truly can never do justice to express gratitude for the role teachers play in our lives. But, I will still want to take this opportunity and thank all my gurus, luckily have a photo with one of them, when I visited my school recently, and she was still there. My favourite Physics teacher (didn’t like the subject as much as I liked her ) Radha Miss, always had this joie de vivre, positive energy and a huge smile when she entered the class... Nothing had changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness In this lockdown especially seeing my son do virtual school and the patience we got to have with them, I’ve realised the value of teachers even more. They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today Happy Teacher’s Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day. Thank you #HappyTeachersDay #Teachers #guru #gratitude #happiness #love

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Credits :Twitter/Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement