Teachers’ Day 2020: Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal & others send best wishes to fans as they remember their teachers

On Teachers’ Day this year, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and penned heartfelt messages for the ones who played a key role in shaping their life. Take a look.

It’s Teachers’ Day today and it is a day which is celebrated as a tribute to our gurus who have taught us several important values in our life. This day is celebrated to mark the birthday of the second Indian president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. On this day, people across the country acknowledge the hard work of the teachers who play a key role in shaping our lives. Interestingly, several Bollywood celebrities also sent heartfelt wishes to the fans on the occasion of Teachers’ Day as they remembered their teachers.

Manoj Bajpayee took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave the wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! प्रणाम आप सबको !! नमन !! happy teachers day!!!” Arjun Rampal remembered the selfless sacrifices of his mother and shared beautiful pics of her. He captioned the post as, “#TeachersDay I miss my Mom, who sacrificed her life for her children. Impacted lives of children who were her students. An Eng literature and History teacher. Her stories, love, determination keep me strong today. Admit, was a bit awkward sitting in her class, but would love to rewind.”

On the other hand, saluted the camera for teaching him several things in life. The actor turned filmmaker wrote, “On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process Folded hands #HappyTeachersDay2020.”

Here’s a look at Bollywood celebrities’ wishes on Teachers’ Day:

On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process #HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/msfox6qzG1 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 5, 2020

#TeachersDay i miss my Mom,who sacrificed her life for her children. Impacted lives of children who were her students. An Eng literature and History teacher.Her stories,love,determination keep me strong today. Admit,was a bit awkward sitting in her class,but would love to rewind. pic.twitter.com/3BbEZmvGJK — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 5, 2020

From everything that we learn, what stays with us is what we get from our family. Here's to my closets clan who've taught me great values of life...#HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/6mfbgwsOOY — Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 5, 2020

Happy Teacher's day to all the teachers and coaches who encourage us and stand by us by being our constant pillar of support. #HappyTeachersDay — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 5, 2020

I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave a wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! प्रणाम आप सबको !! नमन !! happy teachers day!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 5, 2020

All that I am is the collective lessons I’ve learnt from all the teachers who continue to appear in my life, knowingly or unknowingly. I salute all such souls who’ve led their lives by example and strive to make the world outside and within us, a better place. #HappyTeachersDay — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 5, 2020

Today is former President Dr. S Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary which is celebrated nation wide as Teacher’s Day. We honour and thank all our teachers & gurus who have been guiding us in our lives in whichever field - education, sports, yoga or in spiritual aspects pic.twitter.com/aeeq9kCvCh — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 5, 2020

We learn from nature ..nature is life and we are part of nature ..Happy teachers day — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 5, 2020

Remembering all those teachers that shaped me and my career today. One such person was Kundan Shah Thank U 4inspiring me, guiding me, helping me & 4pushing me to become a better actor. You were my Masterclass & I will forever be indebted to U #Happyteachersday #Missyou #Ting pic.twitter.com/PlLlhhybY2 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 5, 2020

