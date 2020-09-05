Teachers’ Day 2020: Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal & others send best wishes to fans as they remember their teachers
It’s Teachers’ Day today and it is a day which is celebrated as a tribute to our gurus who have taught us several important values in our life. This day is celebrated to mark the birthday of the second Indian president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. On this day, people across the country acknowledge the hard work of the teachers who play a key role in shaping our lives. Interestingly, several Bollywood celebrities also sent heartfelt wishes to the fans on the occasion of Teachers’ Day as they remembered their teachers.
Manoj Bajpayee took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave the wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! प्रणाम आप सबको !! नमन !! happy teachers day!!!” Arjun Rampal remembered the selfless sacrifices of his mother and shared beautiful pics of her. He captioned the post as, “#TeachersDay I miss my Mom, who sacrificed her life for her children. Impacted lives of children who were her students. An Eng literature and History teacher. Her stories, love, determination keep me strong today. Admit, was a bit awkward sitting in her class, but would love to rewind.”
On the other hand, Ajay Devgn saluted the camera for teaching him several things in life. The actor turned filmmaker wrote, “On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process Folded hands #HappyTeachersDay2020.”
Here’s a look at Bollywood celebrities’ wishes on Teachers’ Day:
On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process #HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/msfox6qzG1
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 5, 2020
#TeachersDay i miss my Mom,who sacrificed her life for her children. Impacted lives of children who were her students. An Eng literature and History teacher.Her stories,love,determination keep me strong today. Admit,was a bit awkward sitting in her class,but would love to rewind. pic.twitter.com/3BbEZmvGJK
— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 5, 2020
From everything that we learn, what stays with us is what we get from our family. Here's to my closets clan who've taught me great values of life...#HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/6mfbgwsOOY
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 5, 2020
Happy Teacher's day to all the teachers and coaches who encourage us and stand by us by being our constant pillar of support. #HappyTeachersDay
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 5, 2020
I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave a wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! प्रणाम आप सबको !! नमन !! happy teachers day!!!
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 5, 2020
All that I am is the collective lessons I’ve learnt from all the teachers who continue to appear in my life, knowingly or unknowingly. I salute all such souls who’ve led their lives by example and strive to make the world outside and within us, a better place. #HappyTeachersDay
— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 5, 2020
How does one thank a person who has helped shape their life? Words truly can never do justice to express gratitude for the role teachers play in our lives. But, I will still want to take this opportunity and thank all my gurus, luckily have a photo with one of them, when I visited my school recently, and she was still there. My favourite Physics teacher (didn’t like the subject as much as I liked her ) Radha Miss, always had this joie de vivre, positive energy and a huge smile when she entered the class... Nothing had changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness In this lockdown especially seeing my son do virtual school and the patience we got to have with them, I’ve realised the value of teachers even more. They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today Happy Teacher’s Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day. Thank you #HappyTeachersDay #Teachers #guru #gratitude #happiness #love
Today is former President Dr. S Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary which is celebrated nation wide as Teacher’s Day. We honour and thank all our teachers & gurus who have been guiding us in our lives in whichever field - education, sports, yoga or in spiritual aspects pic.twitter.com/aeeq9kCvCh
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 5, 2020
We learn from nature ..nature is life and we are part of nature ..Happy teachers day
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 5, 2020
Remembering all those teachers that shaped me and my career today. One such person was Kundan Shah Thank U 4inspiring me, guiding me, helping me & 4pushing me to become a better actor. You were my Masterclass & I will forever be indebted to U #Happyteachersday #Missyou #Ting pic.twitter.com/PlLlhhybY2
— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 5, 2020