Teachers Day 2021: Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty & others remember their gurus, extend wishes

It is Teacher’s day today and social media is filled with people remembering their teacher’s. This day is dedicated to all the lovely teacher’s who have a big hand in shaping us. Well, even our Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media handles to wish the ones who have guided them in some stage of life. From Kiara Advani, to , many celebs took to their social media handles and have extended wishes.

Kiara Advani took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers out there who have shaped us and inspired us to be who we are today!” Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter handle to write, “Behind every fearless player, there is a fearless coach! Thank you @NooshinKhadeer for bringing out the best in me!” Madhuri Dixit too took to her Twitter handle to write, “Today on this special occasion I want to thank all the teachers who have given us many important lessons about our lives. Let's together celebrate this day and show our gratitude towards our teachers.” Esha Deol posted a picture of her with mom Hema Malini and wrote, “From my first step as a tiny dancer to who I am today as a mother, it’s all because of you. The knowledge, the ethics & the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me. My mother, My first teacher!” Suniel Shetty wrote, “A big thank you to all the gurus who’ve taught me life lessons. While everyday is teachers' day for me, let's celebrate today with a thanks and a salute! To life.”

Take a look at the Teachers Day wishes:

Listened to Shivani Didi this morning , and it sorted my clouded thoughts . Just feeling so grateful to all our teachers and Gurus for the simple profound knowledge they share . — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 5, 2021

Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers out there who have shaped us and inspired us to be who we are today! #HappyTeachersDay2021 #happyteachersday — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 5, 2021

A big thank you to all the gurus who’ve taught me life lessons. While everyday is teachers' day for me, let's celebrate today with a thanks and a salute! To life.#happyteachersday — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 5, 2021

Wishing all our great teachers over the years who have mentored us and taught us so much in life Happy Teachers Day! pic.twitter.com/xrLsRqaL6t — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 5, 2021

Today on this special occasion I want to thank all the teachers who have given us many important lessons about our lives. Let's together celebrate this day and show our gratitude towards our teachers. #HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/vh6juN6yrt — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 5, 2021

Today on this special occasion I want to thank all the teachers who have given us many important lessons about our lives. Let's together celebrate this day and show our gratitude towards our teachers. #HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/vh6juN6yrt — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 5, 2021

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif looks like a breath of fresh air in these sunkissed pictures, reveals who has her heart; Find out