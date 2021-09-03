Teacher's Day 2021: Stanley Ka Dabba to Dead Poet's Society, films that explore teacher & student relationship.

The weekend is just around the corner and watching a movie or binge-watching a series that's been on your watchlist is one of the top things to do. With Teacher's Day 2021 being celebrated on Sunday, the special day carries massive significance in all our lives. Right from our school teachers to those who play the figure of teachers in our lives like our parents and seniors, the day is dedicated to those who have paved the way ahead for us

Since decades, Bollywood has dished out films exploring the relationship between teachers and students. Be it a comedy drama or films with a social message, Indian filmmakers have successfully explored this genre and given the audiences some meaningful and entertaining films. Be it 's Taare Zameen Par or 's Super 30, there have been a variety of teacher-student films.

The streak of such films doesn't end in Bollywood. Even Hollywood has given us several films to cherish and one of them that instantly comes to mind is late actor Robin Williams' Dead Poets Society.

So, while you get ready to wish the teacher's in your life, we've collated a list of drama, comedies and feel-good teacher-student films that you can watch this weekend.

Hichki (YouTube)

Taare Zameen Par (Netflix)

Stanley Ka Dabba (Disney Plus Hotstar)

3 Idiots (Netflix and YouTube)

Super 30 (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Dead Poet's Society

School of Rock (Netflix)

Coach Carter (Netflix)

