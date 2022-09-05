Teachers Day 2022: From Ms. Briganza to Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe, 5 iconic teacher characters in Bollywood

Every year Teachers Day is celebrated all over India on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of the former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers are integral to one’s formative years and have left an impression that you may realise years later. Over the years, a number of actors and actresses have taken up the role of teacher or professor. Bollywood films have been quite successful in giving us some iconic characters to who we could totally relate to. From Ms. Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe from 3 Idiots, these are some characters we can’t help but love anyway! So, let us take you through some of our favourite teachers from Bollywood.

1. Ms Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Archana Puran Singh played the role of Ms. Braganza, the stunning English professor from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Her character received a lot of love from the audience. She made quite the statement with her character, who was such a diva with her short skirts and sassy persona. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.

2. Viru Sahastrabuddhe from 3 Idiots

If you remember this dialogue- "Life is a race. If you don't run fast enough, someone will overtake you and move faster" then Boman Irani's character as Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus has stayed with you. He was best known for his arrogance, always believing in the traditional ways, and always hated in being the second best.

3. Chandni Chopra from Main Hoon Na

Chandni Chopra aka Sushmita Sen's character from Main Hoon Na made us go Uff! every time we saw her on-screen. From her dreamy, georgette sarees to her sensuous vibe, we all had the feels when Shah Rukh Khan had the band playing in his head every time she walked by.

4. Ram Shankar Nikumbh from Taare Zameen Par

Ram Shankar Nikumbh is one of the main characters in Taare Zameen Par played by Aamir Khan. He was an art teacher who brought colours into Darsheel Safary aka Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi's life.

5. Naina Mathur from Hitchki

Naina Mathur played by Rani Mukerji is an aspiring teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome and after several interviews and numerous rejections, she lands her dream job. It shows how one can turn disadvantages into opportunities.

