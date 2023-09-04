Teacher's Day 2023: Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, Rani Mukerji's Hichki; 5 films to watch on this special day

Every year, September 5th marks Teacher's Day, a day when students express their heartfelt gratitude to their teachers. Bollywood, over the years, has beautifully depicted this unique bond in various creative ways, celebrating the essence of mentorship and learning in films.

So, on this Teacher's Day, here are a few films that you can watch to recall the bond you shared with your teachers.

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par is a 2007 film, helmed and produced by Aamir Khan. The film explores the life and imagination of a child named Ishaan (played by Darsheel Safary) and how he finds solace in a new art teacher Nikumbh (played by Aamir Khan) when his parents send him off to a boarding school.

3 Idiots

3 Idiots is one of the most loved films based on the lives of three college students, Raju Rastogi, Farhan Qureshi, and Rancho (played by Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, and Aamir Khan respectively). Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie is narrated through two parallel dramas - one in the present and the other set 10 years in the past. The film also features Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya, among others in key roles.

Super 30

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is a 2019 film based on the life of mathematics teacher and educator Anand Kumar and his Super 30 program for IIT aspirants in Patni. The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others in key roles.

Hichki

Helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Hichki is a 2018 comedy-drama based on Brad Cohen's autobiography Front of the Class. The film is about Naina Mathur (played by Rani Mukerji), an aspiring teacher who was rejected by many schools because of her Tourette syndrome. But the story becomes intriguing when she's given a chance in one school where she starts her journey with class 9F.

Paathshaala

Paathshaala is a 2010 drama film directed by Milind Ukey. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, Ali Haji, Nana Patekar, Sushant Singh, and Shraddha Arya in lead roles. The film primarily deals with the Indian education system and how a music teacher takes a stand to bring a change.

As Teacher's Day is here, do watch this mindblowing film and let us know how you bond with teachers in school days!

