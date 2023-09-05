Teacher’s Day 2023: Akshay Kumar to Kiara Advani; 5 celebs who ventured in teaching before stepping into showbiz

Today’s date, September 5th, holds great significance in the history of India. It’s the day when we remember the greatest statesman, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, our country has ever produced. To pay tribute to his contributions and achievements, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India. But did you know? Before putting their first step into the Hindi film industry, many Indian celebs also ventured into teaching?

Akshay Kumar was a martial art teacher

Apart from being an ace actor, Akshay Kumar is known for being a fitness freak and a sports enthusiast. Before venturing into showbiz, Kumar used to teach martial arts. After finishing his high school education, Kumar’s dad sent him to Bangkok, Thailand to learn martial arts. He was there for five years learning Thai Boxing. The black belt in Taekwondo then took up many odd jobs in multiple cities across India before he finally returned to Bombay and started teaching martial arts.

Kiara Advani was a playschool teacher

Kiara Advani is today one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. We saw her playing the role of a school teacher in the anthology show Lust Stories. But the fact is that she actually was a playschool teacher before becoming an acclaimed actor. The Kabir Singh actor used to work as a teacher at Bird's Play playschool in Mumbai where her mother was the headmistress.

Sanya Malhotra worked as a dance teacher

Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra’s dancing skills can be seen in the multiple dance videos that she keeps posting on her Instagram account. Well, that testifies to the fact that she is talented enough to teach dancing to students. After graduation, Sanya took up the job of a dance teacher at a school in Delhi. The trained contemporary and ballet dancer also participated in Dance India Dance in 2009. In fact, she was also the choreographer of the song Sexy Baliye in the 2017 movie Secret Superstar.

Chandrachur Singh and his career as a music teacher

Not just a veteran actor, Chandrachur Singh is also a trained classical singer who used to teach music at Vasant Valley School, in New Delhi. Reports have it that the Maachis actor also taught history at The Doon School in Dehradun where he also completed his schooling from.

Nandita Das used to juggle theatre and school

You know Nandita Das as an Indian actress and filmmaker who acted in more than 40 feature films. During her early days when she was struggling as a theatre artist, she also took up the role of a teacher at Rishi Valley School after finishing her master's degree from the Delhi School of Social Work.