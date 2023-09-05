Teacher’s Day 2023: Rani Mukerji believes Hichki was a ‘life-changing’ movie for her; here’s why

There are a few movies that make a lasting impression on the audience and are loved for their impactful story. One such film is Hichki, starring Rani Mukerji, which was released on March 23, 2018. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the big hit film was based on Brad Cohen's 2005 autobiography titled Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film featured Rani in the role of an aspiring teacher, Naina Mathur dealing with Tourette syndrome. On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Rani acknowledges her teachers for molding her into the person she is today and expresses gratitude to them for instilling belief in her abilities.

Rani Mukerji expresses her gratitude to her teachers and reveals she was “thrilled” to play a teacher in Hichki

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Rani Mukerji spoke about how “thrilled” she was to play the role of a teacher in her 2018 hit film Hichki and also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her teachers for making her believe in her abilities. She said, “Teachers and mentors have played a very important role in my life. Thankfully, I was blessed to have found teachers who guided me and shaped my foundation as a child for the person that I have become today. I cannot thank them enough because they are the most important people for a child outside their home.”

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress further added, “So, when I got the opportunity to play a teacher in Hichki, I was thrilled! I tried to emulate the kind-hearted, noble teachers that I had interacted with as a child because I have a lot of fond memories of them. My teachers made me dream big, and told me that nothing was impossible to achieve if we put our heads down and worked hard to realize that dream.”

Rani Mukerji calls Hichki a “life-changing film” for her

Discussing the impact of the film Hichki on her life, Rani shared, "Much like 'Black,' 'Hichki' was a transformative experience for me. It truly shaped me into a better, more empathetic individual, one attuned to the needs of others. Portraying Naina Mathur demanded that I explore the unfiltered, genuine, and unrestrained aspects of myself."

She continued, "We've seen some incredible teachers on screen, but Naina holds a special place because she triumphed over her own limitations without harboring bitterness toward the world and the challenges it presented. She demonstrated that our potential knows no bounds, and we possess the power to change the world through our unique abilities. We are all extraordinary beings; we just need to embrace that belief!"

Helmed by Siddharth Malhotra, Hichki was released on 23rd March, and the blockbuster film was appreciated globally.

ALSO READ: Hichki turns 3: Dialogues from Rani Mukerji starrer that will encourage you to be the best version of yourself