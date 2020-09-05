  1. Home
Teachers' Day: Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood throwback pic with his teacher will leave fans surprised; Take a look

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the stars who is not on social media. However, his fan clubs often share adorable photos. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, a throwback school photo Ranbir is going viral.
24128 reads Mumbai Updated: September 5, 2020 06:18 pm
Teachers' Day is a special occasion on which one gets a chance to express gratitude to their educators. On this occasion, several Bollywood stars also take to social media handles to remember all those who made an impact on their life. Speaking of this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Ranbir Kapoor with his school teacher from the good old days. While the actor himself is not on social media, several fan clubs of Ranbir keep sharing his photos. 

On Teachers' Day, we got our hands on a childhood throwback photo from his school days where the actor is seen standing next to his teacher and a mate while posing for a photo. Clad in a plain white shirt and a tie, Ranbir seemed to be all charged up to celebrate teachers' day in the throwback photo. His teacher is seen clad in traditional wear while the actor is seen smiling away while posing with her and his friend. Often, several fan clubs share photos of the actor's childhood and they tend to go viral among all his fans. Once again, Ranbir's photo with his teacher is a treat for his fans.

Often, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mom Neetu Kapoor drop photos from his childhood on social media and they tend to go viral among the fan clubs. Last month, Ranbir celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his cousins and sister and photos of the celebrations also had gone viral on the internet. Alia Bhatt too had joined him for the same. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Last month, photos of Ranbir returning to the sets of a film went viral. The handsome star has several projects lined up ahead of him. First up, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Earlier this year, another film of Ranbir with Luv Ranjan found its leading lady in Shraddha Kapoor

Credits :Instagram

