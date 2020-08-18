Team Kangana Ranaut alleges Karan Johar wanted to ruin Sushant’s career; Ask govt to take back his Padma Shri
Actress Kangana Ranaut is known to be one of the most fierce and bold stars in Bollywood who speak their mind. Often her team’s Twitter account shares her views on several issues and opens up about them in several tweets. Recently, her team has been sharing views on Karan Johar’s produced film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Now, with a recent tweet, Kangana’s team has made several allegations against filmmaker Karan Johar and asked the Government of India to take back his Padma Shri award that he had been conferred upon.
Taking to Twitter, Kangana’s team alleged that Karan ‘intimidated’ the Tanu Weds Manu star and asked her to leave Bollywood openly. Further, her team claimed that the filmmaker also conspired to ruin Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. Making several sensational claims, Kangana’s team asked the Government to revoke the filmmaker’s Padma Shri award. The team retweeted a tweet about Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that has been backed by Karan’s production house, while making all these claims.
Kangana's team wrote, “I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army.” A day back, Kangana's team shared that her Twitter account may get suspended soon and alleged that 'movie mafia' may be behind it.
Take a look at Kangana’s team’s tweet:
I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army. https://t.co/KEgVEDpMrF
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020
Meanwhile, Kangana recently joined the protest in demanding a CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Taking to social media, her team shared a video of her holding a placard and demanding justice for the late actor. Currently, Kangana is in Manali with her family and is making the most of this time before she returns to work. She will be seen playing J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami as MGR.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Mad just got madder
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Mad woman ....
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
She’s spreading hate and is using nationalistic topic. She should not mix politics with the SSR case. She should be an example to reunite people and she should support peace. Was a big fan but not anymore. Don’t like it out people make differences, we’re all human beings.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Take Kangana's Padma Shri back. Plzz. She doesn't deserves.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Kangana pe manhani ka case karo Karan. Its getting worse
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Suspend this account right now. It is just for name-calling and insulting and making hate comments.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Liar Liar pants on fire.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Whats wrong with her, she herself is bully, who thinks she is the best actress. N try to belittle every other costar she works with.
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
I saw Kangana in NYC and she was swaying in broad daylight and could barely walk a straight line on the sidewalk she was so drugged up. She should be the last one to talk about drugging and sabotaging when she had used the same tactics while employing her whole family by sleeping her way up. She is just being an opportunity hound. I have no love for Karan and I like her acting, but this is getting ridiculous. Pv post this.