Team Kangana Ranaut alleges Karan Johar wanted to ruin Sushant’s career; Ask govt to take back his Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut’s team has been extremely active and vocal on several issues. Now, they have called out Karan Johar and urged the Government to revoke his Padma Shri. Her team alleged that the filmmaker asked Kangana to leave the industry and conspired against Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actress is known to be one of the most fierce and bold stars in Bollywood who speak their mind. Often her team’s Twitter account shares her views on several issues and opens up about them in several tweets. Recently, her team has been sharing views on ’s produced film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Now, with a recent tweet, Kangana’s team has made several allegations against filmmaker Karan Johar and asked the Government of India to take back his Padma Shri award that he had been conferred upon.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana’s team alleged that Karan ‘intimidated’ the Tanu Weds Manu star and asked her to leave Bollywood openly. Further, her team claimed that the filmmaker also conspired to ruin Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. Making several sensational claims, Kangana’s team asked the Government to revoke the filmmaker’s Padma Shri award. The team retweeted a tweet about Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that has been backed by Karan’s production house, while making all these claims.

Kangana's team wrote, “I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army.” A day back, Kangana's team shared that her Twitter account may get suspended soon and alleged that 'movie mafia' may be behind it.

Take a look at Kangana’s team’s tweet:

I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army. https://t.co/KEgVEDpMrF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana recently joined the protest in demanding a CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Taking to social media, her team shared a video of her holding a placard and demanding justice for the late actor. Currently, Kangana is in Manali with her family and is making the most of this time before she returns to work. She will be seen playing J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami as MGR.

