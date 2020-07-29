Team Kangana Ranaut on ‘Arrest Kangana Ranaut’ Trend: Come arrest her, will be easy for her to fix movie mafia

On Wednesday, a twitter trend that was urging Kangana Ranaut’s arrest began. Reacting to the same, Kangana’s team attacked the movie mafia and called it a ‘paid budget trend.’

Actress has been in the limelight after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. The actress had taken up the cause of nepotism in Bollywood previously and post Sushant’s demise, she further questioned the bigwigs of the industry. Now, on Wednesday, a trend ‘Arrest Kangana Ranaut’ was gaining momentum on Twitter and addressing the same, the Thalaivi star’s team has reacted to it and called it out to be a ‘paid budget trend’ carried out by the movie mafia.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana’s team wrote, “Finally movie mafia PR has got some budget paid trend #arrestkanganaranaut is being carried out, come arrest her it will be easier for her to expose and fix movie mafia and their wrong practices, so please #arrestkanganaranaut.” Further, calling out the ‘nepo gang’ Kangana’s team wrote, “Rather than attacking Kangana from behind and conspiring against her all changu mangu milk bottle gang must gather courage to #arrestkanganaranaut at least we will know a valid reason for outsiders harassment please #arrestkanganaranaut.”

Further, Kangana’s team commented on the trend and wrote that she can be arrested and a fair trial can take place. Her team said that they want the truth to come out. They claimed in a tweet that if either Kangana should win the case or that she may leave the industry forever. Another tweet read, “We want #arrestkanganaranaut ...let’s arrest her and do a trial in the court of law, truth must come out, either she should win or gang changu mangu must be punished if she is wrong then she must leave the film industry forever, please #arrestkanganaranaut.”

Here are the tweets by Kangana Ranaut’s team:

Finally movie mafia PR has got some budget paid trend #arrestkanganaranaut is being carried out, come arrest her it will be easier for her to expose and fix movie mafia and their wrong practices, so please #arrestkanganaranaut — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

When criminal cases,death threats, character assassination didn’t stop her #arrestkanganaranaut will only make her more determined, even if you get her killed, like Sushant her being will live to destroy mafia and every wrong they have done to her,please #arrestkanganaranaut — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

All milk bottle nepo gang hoping Kangana gets arrested for calling them out, she has sworn to destroy gang changu mangu and she will do it no matter what please #arrestkanganaranaut — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

Rather than attacking Kangana from behind and conspiring against her all changu mangu milk bottle gang must gather courage to #arrestkanganaranaut at least we will know a valid reason for outsiders harassment please #arrestkanganaranaut pic.twitter.com/e4VvRf3HLM — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

We want #arrestkanganaranaut ...let’s arrest her and do a trial in the court of law, truth must come out, either she should win or gang changu mangu must be punished if she is wrong then she must leave the film industry forever, please #arrestkanganaranaut — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

The trend began on Wednesday afternoon and several twitter users were seen demanding Kangana’s arrest. Her team was quick to arrest the trend. Recently, Kangana has been in the news post Sushant’s demise. Her team had shared a video where the actress had called out an award show for not recognizing Sushant’s films like Chhichhore and giving all awards to Gully Boy. Post her claims in the case, the Mumbai Police also has asked the actress to record her statement in Sushant’s matter.

