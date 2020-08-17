Team Kangana Ranaut feels ‘movie mafia’ may get her account suspended: I must utilise my time to expose them
Kangana Ranaut is one of the boldest, fearless and talented stars in Bollywood who has made her name in the industry all by herself. With hard work, dedication and commitment, Kangana has managed to rule the hearts of many. While the actress is still away from social media, her team manages her Twitter account through which she shares her thoughts over several issues. From talking about nepotism to raising her voice for Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana has been using her Twitter account to voice her opinions.
However, recently, her team took to social media to express that they feel that her Twitter account may get suspended soon. Talking about how they will try and expose ‘movie mafia’ in their remaining time, Kangana’s team shared that they feel her account may get targeted next by them. Sharing the same, her team wrote, “My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia,their antinational and Hinduphobic racket.I know my time is limited here,they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them.”
Lately, her team has been raising voice on social media and sharing the star’s thoughts over the nepotism debate that sparked off post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Recently, her team even shared a video of Kangana asking for a CBI probe in Sushant’s case. In the video, Kangana was seen holding a placard as she urged for a CBI investigation in Sushant’s case.
Take a look at Kangana’s team’s tweet:
My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia,their antinational and Hinduphobic racket.I know my time is limited here,they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them
— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020
Meanwhile, currently, Kangana is spending time in Manali with her family. Recently, her mom conducted a special puja for her safety and the actress shared a video on social media. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami as MGR. Apart from this, Kangana also has an action film Dhaakad.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Keep exposing mafias ..nepo gang . Good luck
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
There is no movie Mafia in Bollywood except Kangana Ranaut.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Lol. Kangana why would they do that? And how can they DO that? Explain please.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Except the Bhatt s no one is being involved in SSR matter then also spreading hate for them for personal satisfaction and agenda pv pls post
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Biggest Nepo product is Rangoli.I bet that once his child grow up, Kangana will promote them and make movies and then we can talk about Nepotism. Rangoli whose only existence is due to her sister shouldnt be the one complaining about Nepotism
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
She is itself is a morally corrupt women after sleeping with 3 married men (Public knowledge) and by far not the best actress even in bollywood, leave alone the whole India. She is the biggest bully nowadays name calling and harassing others who doesn't support her madness.
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
Oh no one is suspending your attention seeking account first of all the movie mafia and nepotism were never a cause for SSR matter except Bhatt's it was you who dragged all of them into this for your personal khoonus now I don't think they will do this it would be just like apnehi pero ke khulhari marne jaisa so just come out of your imagination pv plz post this