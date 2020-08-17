Team Kangana Ranaut feels ‘movie mafia’ may get her account suspended: I must utilise my time to expose them

Kangana Ranaut’s team has been sharing the Thalaivi star’s thoughts about several issues via her Twitter account. Amid this, they took to social media to claim that their Twitter account may be targeted next.

is one of the boldest, fearless and talented stars in Bollywood who has made her name in the industry all by herself. With hard work, dedication and commitment, Kangana has managed to rule the hearts of many. While the actress is still away from social media, her team manages her Twitter account through which she shares her thoughts over several issues. From talking about nepotism to raising her voice for Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana has been using her Twitter account to voice her opinions.

However, recently, her team took to social media to express that they feel that her Twitter account may get suspended soon. Talking about how they will try and expose ‘movie mafia’ in their remaining time, Kangana’s team shared that they feel her account may get targeted next by them. Sharing the same, her team wrote, “My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia,their antinational and Hinduphobic racket.I know my time is limited here,they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them.”

Lately, her team has been raising voice on social media and sharing the star’s thoughts over the nepotism debate that sparked off post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Recently, her team even shared a video of Kangana asking for a CBI probe in Sushant’s case. In the video, Kangana was seen holding a placard as she urged for a CBI investigation in Sushant’s case.

Take a look at Kangana’s team’s tweet:

My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia,their antinational and Hinduphobic racket.I know my time is limited here,they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, currently, Kangana is spending time in Manali with her family. Recently, her mom conducted a special puja for her safety and the actress shared a video on social media. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami as MGR. Apart from this, Kangana also has an action film Dhaakad.

