Team Kangana Ranaut highlights Sushant Singh Rajput's complaints: Let's not reduce him to Gullible Majnu

Kangana Ranaut's team has once again shared a tweet on late Sushant Singh Rajput. Here's what has been addressed in the same.

Numerous debates and controversies have sprung up after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on 14th June 2020. Many people have sensed foul play in the case and urged for a proper investigation concerning the entire matter. Among them is who has been at the forefront in seeking justice for the late actor. She has talked about this in multiple interviews until now. Kangana has also named a few bigwigs from the industry while asking for their interrogation by the police.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s team has shared a tweet sometime back urging on the need to address Sushant Singh Rajput’s complaints about various facets of the Bollywood film industry. Here’s the entire tweet, “Let’s not reduce a legend like Sushant into a gullible majnu, let’s not ignore his own complains about Nepotism & his posts begging people to watch his films, his fears of movie mafia bans that he expressed in his fan interactions on social media.” They have also added the initials “ShameOnMumbaiPolice along with the same.

Check out the tweet below:

Let’s not reduce a legend like Sushant into a gullible majnu, lets not ignore his own complains about Nepotism & his posts begging people to watch his films, his fears of movie mafia bans that he expressed in his fan interactions on social media #ShameOnMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/l5RzBHzzwa — Team Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) July 30, 2020

Recently, in a shocking state of events, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has lodged an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Apart from that, an investigation is already going on concerning the case and as many as 38 people including Rhea herself, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, and others have been summoned by the Mumbai Police till date.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut accuses Deepika Padukone of boycotting Sushant Singh Rajput and conspiring the JNU protest

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×