Team Kangana Ranaut reacts to FIR against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant’s dad; Takes a jibe at Mahesh Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut’s team took to social media to share their take on Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad’s FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The star’s team also questioned Mahesh Bhatt’s involvement in the matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad and untimely demise left everyone in a state of shock. Now, in a surprising turn of events, reports have come in that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has reportedly filed a fresh FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna police station. Post that, ’s team took to social media to express their take on it. Kangana’s team alleged that Rhea was the one with Sushant for the past 6 months before his sudden demise.

Kangana’s team retweeted a tweet that was about a case being filed against Rhea in Sushant’s case by his father. Her team wrote, “Rhea was with Sushant for last 6 months, she hired Mahesh Bhatt as his psychiatrist and just two days before his death mysteriously everyone disappeared... glad this whole thing will be investigated now.” Further, sharing a detailed screenshot of a deleted FB post, her team took a fresh dig at the Sadak 2 filmmaker and questioned his statement to the Police in the matter.

Kangana’s team also made fresh allegations against Rhea in a tweet. Her team wrote, “15cr missing from Sushant’s account and Mahesh Bhatt in his statement to police said Rhea considers him her Guru, no wonder Fraudgiri is not learnt, it’s transmitted.” The actress has been questioning the filmmaker’s involvement since the Chhichhore actor’s sudden demise. Earlier too, her team had tweeted about the same.

(Developing Story)

Here are Kangana Ranaut’s team’s tweets:

Rhea was with Sushant for last 6 months, she hired Mahesh Bhatt as his psychiatrist and just two days before his death mysteriously everyone disappeared... glad this whole thing will be investigated now. https://t.co/8BhOnSEtep — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

Here’s a failed attempt of a Mahesh Bhatt chamcha to glorify him, did Rhea ever made such panic calls to Sushant’s own father ?

According to this letter Mahesh visited him often, was this associate lying then or Mahesh is lying now ? pic.twitter.com/39ILYe0tWv — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

15cr missing from Sushant’s account and Mahesh Bhatt in his statement to police said Rhea considers him her Guru, no wonder Fraudgiri is not learnt, it’s transmitted https://t.co/ncI6b8NpHJ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement a day back at the Santacruz police station. Reportedly, the filmmaker informed the police that he met Sushant only twice between 2018 and 2019. As per reports, the filmmaker told the police that Rhea was close to him as he considered him her mentor after he had signed her for his film Jalebi. After Mahesh Bhatt, today Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta also was prodded by the police. Reportedly, he submitted a copy of the contract with Sushant for the film Drive that released last year on Netflix. As per reports, is likely to record his statement in late Sushant’s case.

So far, over 38 people have recorded their statements including big names like Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma, Rhea, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Rumi Jafry and others. The viscera report of the late actor ruled out the possibility of any foul play in the late actor’s case. However, the Mumbai Police is investigating other angles now. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, after which the entire Bollywood was shocked.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta submits Drive’s contract copy with late actor

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×