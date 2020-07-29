  1. Home
Team Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone; Says she should be remanded over 'depression ka dhanda'

In one of the recent tweets, Kangana Ranaut's team has taken a sly dig at another Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone. This is concerning late Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
Mumbai
It’s been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise but it seems like the debates related to the case are still on the rise. In the midst of all this, the late actor’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against the former’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty at the Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna on Sunday. He has made some serious allegations against the actress that include threatening Sushant, financially exploiting him, and giving him wrong medicines for mental illness.

In the midst of all this, Kangana Ranaut’s team has shared a tweet in which they have taken a sly dig at Deepika Padukone. It has been mentioned in the same tweet that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has said they do not trust Mumbai Police. Moreover, these lines have also been added along with the same that read, “Bollywood’s 'repeat after me' gang, depression ka dhanda chalane wale should be remanded @deepikapadukone.” Although Deepika’s name has not been taken directly, she has been tagged along with the tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront in demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput since the beginning. Right from demanding a CBI probe in the matter to calling out some bigwigs of the industry in an interview, the actress has taken an active part in the case. Meanwhile, she has been reportedly summoned by the Mumbai Police to get her statement recorded concerning Sushant’s demise. Earlier, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was also spotted at the police station after being summoned for the same.

