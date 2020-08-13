Team Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt as Sadak 2 trailer is out; Says R Balki is hiding

Sadak 2’s trailer featuring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur released on Wednesday. Amid this, Kangana Ranaut’s team has taken a fresh jibe at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Not just this, the team mocked R Balki who had praised Ranbir and Alia as actors.

Just yesterday, , Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 trailer was released and it managed to evoke a mixed reaction from netizens. While the trailer is trending no No 1 spot on YouTube, it has got over 4.9 million dislikes. Amid this, ’s team has taken a fresh dig at Alia and and claimed that their ‘time is up.’ A while back, director R Balki had commented on the nepotism issue and claimed that there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia in Bollywood.

Taking a jibe at his comment along with Ranbir and Alia, team Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and claimed that the Paa filmmaker was ‘hiding,’ post Sadak 2’s trailer launch. The Thalaivi star’s team further commented on Ranbir and Alia’s acting skills as they retweeted a fan reaction on Sadak 2 trailer. Sadak 2 trailer began to trend yesterday after it was released on YouTube. The trailer has over 15 million views and is trending, despite the massive number of dislikes.

Post Sadak 2’s trailer launch, Kangana’s team wrote, “Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai, both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s team’s reaction on R Balki, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai, both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up https://t.co/XGzPytDcd2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020

A day back, Kangana’s team also tweeted about removing the word ‘guru’ from the trailer of Sadak 2 and claimed that it has been added to ‘spread religious hate and prejudice in Bharat.’ Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt, who is a part of Sadak 2, has reacted to the massive amount of dislikes on Sadak 2 trailer and claimed that both lovers and haters are the two sides of the same coin. Further, she expressed gratitude towards them as they gave their valuable time to the trailer and ensured it trends. Sadak 2 is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and is slated to release on August 28.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut reacts to the Sadak 2 trailer, objects to the word guru & shares religious hate is being spread

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×