Team Kangana Ranaut talks about 'silly ex' after Hrithik Roshan wishes Taapsee Pannu on her birthday

Team Kangana Ranaut took a sly dig at a "silly ex" after Hrithik Roshan wished Taapsee Pannu on Twitter. "Ha ha silly ex will never get over Kangana," the Twitter handle wrote.

celebrated her birthday on Saturday, August 1. Several Bollywood stars took to social media and showered the actress with wishes and love. Among the many names, too posted a tweet wishing the Badla star. The War star said, "Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug." A reaction to the tweet caught Team 's attention and led to the Twitter handle take a sly dig at the situation.

The Twitter handle wrote, "Ha ha silly ex will never get over Kangana, as far as Ms Punnu is concerned in 10 years of her career she never got such love from the likes of , , , , Hrithik Roshan etc but now she is collecting her crumbs..."

In a following tweet, the team added, "Kangana says chatukarita and defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them." Check out the tweets below:

...Kangana says chatukarita and defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them (2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile a career advice to all newcomers it may take you many years or even lifetimes to find the appreciation and acceptance of Gangs of Bollywood, highest grossers, national awards, Padmashree may not make you eligible for their circle..(1/2) pic.twitter.com/intzrwvTl5 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 2, 2020

In another set of tweets, Team Kangana shared a tweet posted by Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood stars wishing Taapsee and wrote, "Meanwhile a career advice to all newcomers it may take you many years or even lifetimes to find the appreciation and acceptance of Gangs of Bollywood, highest grossers, national awards, Padmashree may not make you eligible for their circle but if you come like hyenas to attack a lone woman fighting against the system, the system will make you their own in one day."

