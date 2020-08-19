Team of Mohanlal's upcoming film Drishyam 2 to be tested for COVID 19 before kick starting the shoot

The news reports further go on to add that all the cast and crew members will be staying in a single hotel and will not be allowed to interact with outsiders in the area.

The latest news reports on Drishyam 2 state that the cast and crew members will have to undergo a COVID 19 test before they kick start the shoot of the film. The news reports further go on to add that all the cast and crew members will be staying in a single hotel and will not be allowed to interact with outsiders like the security members, staff serving the food or other staff members. The news reports state that the crew members along with actors will be following a strict regime while they shoot for the Jeethu Joseph film.

The previous news reports stated that the director of the film had made some changes to the script of the film keeping in mind the COVID 19 situation. The makers of Drishyam 2 had reportedly planned to begin the filming work in August. But, due to the steadily rising COVID 19 cases in the country, the makers have now decided to kick start the shoot in the second week of September. The upcoming film Drishyam 2 is the second film in the Drishyam franchise. The first film was a blockbuster hit. The makers had previously shared a glimpse of Drishyam 2 some time back.

The fans and film audiences are very excited about the film. Drishyam 2 with Mohanlal in the lead is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry. The earlier film was an edge of the seat thriller that received a thundering response from fans and followers of Mohanlal.

