  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Team Rakul Preet Singh claims they have not received NCB summon for today, unlikely to join drug nexus probe

A day back reports came in that Rakul Preet Singh was called for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with Simone Khambatta in the drug nexus case. Now, her team has reportedly claimed that they did not get any summons.
37915 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 10:41 am
Rakul Preet SinghTeam Rakul Preet Singh claims they have not received NCB summon for today, unlikely to join drug nexus probe
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the latest development reported by a news channel, Rakul Preet Singh's team has denied receiving any summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug nexus probe. As per Times Now, the team of actress Rakul has reportedly claimed that they haven't received any summons by the NCB. Further, the news channel reported that she is unlikely to join the probe today. However, Times Now reported that NCB sources informed them that they have issued summons to the actress digitally as her name featured in FIR 1620.

The De De Pyaar De actress was reportedly summoned by the NCB after Jaya Saha's questioning by the agency. As per Republic TV, the NCB director KPS Malhotra reportedly told them that they contacted the actress through various means including her phone. However, he reportedly claimed that her phone remained unavailable. Further, he told the news channel, "We think this is just an excuse that she has not received the summons. Summons have been duly served to her digitally as well. A practice that is being followed since the Covid-19 pandemic." However, despite this, Rakul's team denied that they did not receive any summons and that the actress is unlikely to join interrogation today. Further, Republic TV also reported that the NCB may issue a second summon Rakul and that a non-bailable warrant would be sought by them if the actress does not heed the 2nd one too. 

As per Times Now, Rakul was in Hyderabad till and that she returned to Mumbai yesterday. Reportedly, apart from Rakul, summon was also sent to Deepika Padukone, her manager, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. On Wednesday, even designer Simone Khambatta was called for questioning in a drug nexus probe after her chats with Rhea Chakraborty came to light post the star's arrest. Simone was seen making her way to the NCB office for questioning. Further, it was reported that Shruti Modi also was summoned by the agency for questioning. 

Also Read|Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh summoned by NCB in drugs case

Credits :Times NowRepublic TV

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement