Team Rakul Preet Singh claims they have not received NCB summon for today, unlikely to join drug nexus probe

A day back reports came in that Rakul Preet Singh was called for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with Simone Khambatta in the drug nexus case. Now, her team has reportedly claimed that they did not get any summons.

In the latest development reported by a news channel, Rakul Preet Singh's team has denied receiving any summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug nexus probe. As per Times Now, the team of actress Rakul has reportedly claimed that they haven't received any summons by the NCB. Further, the news channel reported that she is unlikely to join the probe today. However, Times Now reported that NCB sources informed them that they have issued summons to the actress digitally as her name featured in FIR 1620.

The De De Pyaar De actress was reportedly summoned by the NCB after Jaya Saha's questioning by the agency. As per Republic TV, the NCB director KPS Malhotra reportedly told them that they contacted the actress through various means including her phone. However, he reportedly claimed that her phone remained unavailable. Further, he told the news channel, "We think this is just an excuse that she has not received the summons. Summons have been duly served to her digitally as well. A practice that is being followed since the Covid-19 pandemic." However, despite this, Rakul's team denied that they did not receive any summons and that the actress is unlikely to join interrogation today. Further, Republic TV also reported that the NCB may issue a second summon Rakul and that a non-bailable warrant would be sought by them if the actress does not heed the 2nd one too.

As per Times Now, Rakul was in Hyderabad till and that she returned to Mumbai yesterday. Reportedly, apart from Rakul, summon was also sent to , her manager, Sara Ali Khan and . On Wednesday, even designer Simone Khambatta was called for questioning in a drug nexus probe after her chats with Rhea Chakraborty came to light post the star's arrest. Simone was seen making her way to the NCB office for questioning. Further, it was reported that Shruti Modi also was summoned by the agency for questioning.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh summoned by NCB in drugs case

Share your comment ×