Teddy Day 2022: Alia Bhatt’s cat Edward, Kartik Aaryan’s dog Katori, celeb pets who are as cute as teddy bears

As you all know, Valentines week is going on and there are several days that people are celebrating every day and today, it is Teddy Day. Well, people who own pets will agree with us when we say that they have a living teddy bear in their lives in the form of their adorable pets. So today on this special day, we will list down all the pets of famous Bollywood celebs who are as cute as teddy bears.

Alia Bhatt – Edward

Alia Bhatt is one of the cutest celebrities of Bollywood without a doubt. She is grabbing all the limelight for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Fans cannot stop talking about her changed avatar for her film. But, talking about her personal life there is someone who is even cuter than her in her life and you would find the presence of that someone all over her social media. Well, that someone is her pet cat, Edward. It is a white coloured Persian cat who can be seen making its presence felt on social media quite often.

Kartik Aaryan – Katori

Kartik Aaryan recently fell in love again. Yes! You heard that right. The actor recently had a new addition in his family and it is his pet dog Katori. Like its name the furry friend of the actor is adorable and it even has an Instagram handle.

Janhvi Kapoor – Panda

The Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi recently got a new member in their family and he indeed is one of the cutest Kapoor’s on the block. The furball is called Panda Kapoor and is the apple of the eye of both sisters.

Jacqueline Fernandez – Loki

Jacqueline too has an adorable cat and its name is Loki. The actress often shares pictures of her cuddling to her furry friend and living her best life.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Diana

PeeCee is a diva and there is no denying that fact. She is a stunner and always charms her fans with her fashion game and style. But if we talk about her four-legged companion, Diana, she is nothing less than a diva herself. She not only has an Instagram handle but also enjoys around 162K followers.

