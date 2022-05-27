Teenage to Adulthood: Deepika Padukone's rare photos with her closest girlfriends; Check it out

Deepika Padukone is a mega star by pushing the envelope of her own work and achievements. Most recently, she has been making India proud at the Cannes Film Festival. For the unversed, the actress was part of the prestigious Cannes jury this year. As she continues to shine under the spotlight, Deepika is also dishing out impressive performances and Gehraiyaan this year was proof.

As Deepika continues to break the glass ceiling with her work and choices, the actress is also fully aware of the influence and power she holds across the globe and India. This year the actress was also honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award for her work in the mental health space.

Deepika On Staying Rooted

While accepting the award, Deepika said, "For all the times I’ve felt lost, confused, or disappointed, it is recognitions such as these that remind me that I am indeed on the right path, at least for the most part, and validate my whole belief of living a life that is driven by purpose, authenticity, and mindfulness."

Deepika's approach has always been of staying grounded and this includes surrounding herself with her family and closest friends. For the unversed, Deepika has two best friends Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan, whom she shares a special and string bond since their Bengaluru school days.

Today, we decided to go back in time and look at Deepika's special bond with her friends Sneha and Divya. We stumbled upon photos from their teenage days, childhood as well as when turned into fine, young women but kept their goofy side still alive.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's rare photos with her closest girlfriends:

Childhood Cuties

Deepika, Sneha and Divya have been childhood friends and went to the same school in Bengaluru - Sophia High School. Isn't this a simply adorable photo?

Teenagers

While growing up, Deepika Padukone focused on her badminton career, but as she entered her late teens the actress was sure about pursuing modelling and acting.

Cafe Dates

As Deepika moved to Mumbai to pursue acting, the actress and her friends got busy. As they drifted to different parts of the world, they made sure to stay in touch. Even if it means, stopping by for a quick coffee and cake date in New York.

Concert Nights

Deepika and her friends attended the U2 Concert in Navi Mumbai back in 2019. The concert was a mega affair as several celebrities also attended but Deepika danced the night away with her girlfriends and husband Ranveer Singh.

Love Galore

Despite being separated by different time zones, Deepika, Sneha and Divya make sure to spend some quality time whenever their schedule allows it.

DP's Future Projects

She will be seen in the highly-anticipated film, Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. DP also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and remake of The Intern.

