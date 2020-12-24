Tees Maar Khan clocks 10: Farah Khan pens a heartfelt note; Says ‘The film got me a production company’

On the 10th anniversary of Tees Maar Khan, Farah Khan Kunder has penned a heartfelt note to celebrate the same. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

and starrer Tees Maar Khan clocked 10 years today. Popular filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder ventured into production ten years back with this film. The film was released on December 24, 2010. Today, on the 10th anniversary of the film, Farah has penned a heartfelt note to celebrate the same. She has also mentioned in the post that this movie marked her entry into production. However, the film had not done well at the box office.

She shared the poster of the film featuring Akshay and Katrina and captioned it as,“In a world where only success is worshipped Sometimes its important to celebrate the not so loved ones.. #10yearsofTeesMaarKhan .. the film that got me a production company, all awards for choreography & My House! N despite the perception .. it was a hit monetarily,” Farah wrote. Interestingly, the hit number Sheila Ki Jawaani starring Katrina Kaif is from Tees Maar Khan.

Take a look at Farah Khan Kunder’s latest post here:

Earlier while speaking with Pinkvilla about the failure of Tees Maar Khan, Farah had said, “I don’t know if people’s perception to me changed but they definitely took a lot of joy in Tees Maar Khan not doing well. There was glee and there was ‘Oh thank god this one didn’t do well.’ That’s when I realised that you know it is a boys’ club and they don’t want a little girl, or a big girl, in it.”

Apart from Tees Maar Khan, Farah Khan has helmed Happy New Year starring , , Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

